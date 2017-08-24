Mesa DRM 2.4.83 Library Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 August 2017 at 08:12 AM EDT.
Mesa's DRM library, libdrm, that sits between the Linux kernel DRM and Mesa among other possible user-space components, is out with a new release today.

Libdrm 2.4.83 is this latest DRM library update and includes a few changes worth mentioning. Libdrm 2.4.83 has fixes for building AMDGPU support on Android, an improvement around handling multiple USB display devices when one fails, some Freedreno fixes, adding the AMD FX-9800P Bristol Ridge GPU ID, support for a new buffer modifier user-space API in drm_fourcc/drm_mode, and some AMDGPU fixes.

The list of changes for libdrm 2.4.83 can be found via dri-devel.
