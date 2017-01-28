libdrm 2.4.75 Library Released: Intel Synchronization Changes, USB Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 28 January 2017 at 06:58 AM EST.
The libdrm 2.4.75 library is now available as the important component sitting between the user-space drivers and the kernel DRM.

Libdrm 2.4.75 features some AMDGPU testing improvements, the Intel code now allows the client to control implicit synchronization and passing of explicit fencing from execbuf, a lot of clean-ups, around 550 warnings for libdrm on Android have been addressed, various OpenBSD porting improvements, and there's the USB xf86drm support and related improvements from NVIDIA for host1x/platform support.

So while libdrm may not be as "sexy" as a new Mesa release, this is a significant part of the open-source Linux graphics stack and there are useful updates with this libdrm 2.4.75 debut. A complete listing of the v2.4.75 changes can be found via this mailing list post. Mesa 17.1-dev Git has already switched over to requiring this new version or greater.
