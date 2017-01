The libdrm 2.4.75 library is now available as the important component sitting between the user-space drivers and the kernel DRM.Libdrm 2.4.75 features some AMDGPU testing improvements, the Intel code now allows the client to control implicit synchronization and passing of explicit fencing from execbuf, a lot of clean-ups, around 550 warnings for libdrm on Android have been addressed, various OpenBSD porting improvements, and there's the USB xf86drm support and related improvements from NVIDIA for host1x/platform support.So while libdrm may not be as "sexy" as a new Mesa release, this is a significant part of the open-source Linux graphics stack and there are useful updates with this libdrm 2.4.75 debut. A complete listing of the v2.4.75 changes can be found via this mailing list post . Mesa 17.1-dev Git has already switched over to requiring this new version or greater.