iMX6 Platforms Can Now Boot Android Proprietary-Free
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 June 2017 at 12:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Thanks to work done by Collabora, Etnaviv, and other open-source developers, NXP/Freescale iMX6 platforms can now boot Android with no proprietary blobs.

With work done most recently to Android and Mesa, the iMX6 platform can handle Android without any proprietary "blobs" and lays the ground-work for the upcoming iMX8 platform that will hopefully be met by similar level of support. Buffer modifier support was the last area of work for freeing the platform for handling a blob-free experience.

More details on this work via Collabora's blog. The Collabora work is based upon the excellent work done by the Etnaviv community on reverse-engineered Vivante graphics support.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Many HDMI CEC Drivers Being Written For Linux
Keith Packard Making Progress With DRM Leases, Adding Vulkan Support
Some Logitech Hardware Can Now Be Flashed Under Linux With Fwupd
Videos From The 2017 Linux Audio Conference
GeForce GT 1030 Will Work With NVIDIA 381 Linux Driver, Good Luck With Nouveau
MSI's Latest BIOS Updates Working Well For Ryzen
Popular News
Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads
AMD Begins Cutting Prices On Ryzen CPUs
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
Micro Machines World Series Is Driving On Linux This Month
Valve Eyeing "Exclusive GPU Access" To Boost SteamVR Linux Performance
UBports Has A Lot Of Work This Summer For Letting Ubuntu Touch Live On