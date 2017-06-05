iMX6 Platforms Can Now Boot Android Proprietary-Free

Thanks to work done by Collabora, Etnaviv, and other open-source developers, NXP/Freescale iMX6 platforms can now boot Android with no proprietary blobs.
With work done most recently to Android and Mesa, the iMX6 platform can handle Android without any proprietary "blobs" and lays the ground-work for the upcoming iMX8 platform that will hopefully be met by similar level of support. Buffer modifier support was the last area of work for freeing the platform for handling a blob-free experience.
More details on this work via Collabora's blog. The Collabora work is based upon the excellent work done by the Etnaviv community on reverse-engineered Vivante graphics support.
