ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query For Intel's Mesa Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 January 2017 at 01:01 PM EST. Add A Comment
Intel's Mesa driver is at OpenGL 4.5 compliance but there are many extensions still left to be implemented that haven't appeared in a formal OpenGL specification. One of those extensions now being implemented is ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query.

ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query adds query types for detecting overflow of transform feedback buffers, as implied by its name.

Rafael Antognolli of Intel published the six patches today for wiring this extension inside Intel's Mesa driver. Patches are here with the nearly 300 lines of new code.
