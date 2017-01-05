Intel DRM Driver Patches For Render Decompression On Skylake+
The latest development patches up for testing on Intel's DRM kernel driver is for supporting render decompression on the display engine of Skylake hardware and newer.

Ville Syrjälä posted the nine patches today for review in implementing this render decompression support.

As explained in the patch series, the display engine on newer Intel graphics hardware (Skylake and newer) can scan out certain kinds of compressed surfaces produced by the render engine. The render decompression works for certain formats, tiling modes, and if not rotated, etc, but if the criteria is met, this could provide some bandwidth savings. This work has been ongoing for about a year, but with the patches now collected up and revised, hopefully we'll be seeing it for Linux 4.11 or 4.12.
