Early Benchmarks Of The Intel Core i7 7700K On Linux

For those curious how Intel's flagship Core i7 7700K "Kabylake" processor is performing under Linux, my sample arrived yesterday and I've begun putting the CPU through its paces.
The Core i7 7700K has four physical cores plus Hyper Threading, 4.2GHz base frequency, 4.5GHz turbo frequency, and 8MB smart cache. This CPU has HD Graphics 630 that clock up to 1.15GHz. The Core i7 7700K retails for about $350 USD.
I'll have up a proper Core i7 7700K Linux review in the days ahead compared to various other CPUs. For this comparison I am using Intel's Clear Linux distribution as the base. So far today though I do have some fresh Kabylake comparisons from Clear Linux using the Core i3 7100, Core i5 7600K, and Core i7 7700K. So while waiting on the complete results, you can check out these early numbers:
Find more of these fresh Intel Kabylake Linux benchmarks via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. If you wish to compare your own system's performance to these early Core i7 7700K results, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1701270-RI-CLEARLINU19.
Given the recent Beignet 1.3 release with OpenCL 2.0 support, I'm also working on a fresh Intel HD/Iris Graphics OpenCL GPU compute comparison:
More of that early data via this result file. More Linux CPU tests on the way...
