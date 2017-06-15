Glibc Now Enables Tuning Framework By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 15 June 2017 at 08:39 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
Since the end of last year Glibc has offered a tunables framework that could be exposed via the --enable-tunables switch at compile-time while now it's being enabled by default.

Glibc's documentation describes their tunables support as:
Tunables is a feature in the GNU C Library that allows application authors and distribution maintainers to alter the runtime library behaviour to match their workload.

The tunable framework allows modules within glibc to register variables that may be tweaked through an environment variable.

As of the latest Git code, tunables is now enabled by default -- no longer requiring the enable-tunables switch at build-time but is now always on unless explicitly disabled.

Siddhesh Poyarekar's argument for enabling the tunables by default, "All of the major architectures are adopting tunables as a way to add tuning to the library, from hwcap_mask for aarch64 to HLE for s390 and ifunc and cache geometry for x86. Given this adoption and the fact that we don't want additional tuning knobs to be added outside of tunables, it makes sense to using this trivial patch."

The change will be found in glibc 2.26.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Taler 0.3 Released: GNU Still Striving For A Free Software Payment System
GDB 8.0 Released, Adds Many New Features, Drops Java GCJ Support
GNU's libmicrohttpd 0.9.55 Embeddable Web Server Released
D Language Front-End Proposed For GCC 8, 800k Lines of Code
More OpenACC 2.5 Code Lands In GCC
GTK+ 3.91 Released With Meson Build Support, API Changes, macOS Support
Popular News
Google Is Exploring Potentially Using Btrfs In Android
Ubuntu 17.10 Begins Transition To GNOME Shell Desktop By Default
Connor Abbott Is Valve's Latest Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Chrome 61 Progresses With WebUSB API & More
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
PCI Express 4.0 Is Ready, PCI Express 5.0 In 2019