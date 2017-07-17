Given our recent articles of Glibc enabling a per-thread cache for malloc and Fedora 27 will use glibc 2.26, you may be curious about some of the other features coming to this next version of the GNU C Library.
Besides the per-thread cache for malloc to help performance in some situations, other changes coming for Glibc 2.26 includes:
- Unicode 10.0 support.
- Glibc tunables are now enabled by default.
- Multiple improvemnets to the DNS stub resolver.
- Wrappers for new Linux system calls.
- 128-bit floating point support in the math library on x86/x86_64, IA64, and PowerPC64LE.
More details on these pending changes for Glibc 2.26 can be found via this NEWS entry. Stay tuned for more glibc 2.26 details in the weeks ahead.
