New Features Coming For Glibc 2.26
17 July 2017
GNU --
Given our recent articles of Glibc enabling a per-thread cache for malloc and Fedora 27 will use glibc 2.26, you may be curious about some of the other features coming to this next version of the GNU C Library.

Besides the per-thread cache for malloc to help performance in some situations, other changes coming for Glibc 2.26 includes:

- Unicode 10.0 support.

- Glibc tunables are now enabled by default.

- Multiple improvemnets to the DNS stub resolver.

- Wrappers for new Linux system calls.

- 128-bit floating point support in the math library on x86/x86_64, IA64, and PowerPC64LE.

More details on these pending changes for Glibc 2.26 can be found via this NEWS entry. Stay tuned for more glibc 2.26 details in the weeks ahead.
