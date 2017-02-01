Glibc 2.25 Now Available With getrandom(), Better Stack Smashing Protection
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 5 February 2017 at 11:37 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
Glibc 2.25 was tagged this Sunday in Git as the newest feature release to the GNU C Library.

New features to glibc 2.25 include getentropy() and getrandom() functions, several other new functions, new math.h features, support for OpenBSD's explicit_bzero, most of glibc can now built with the stack smashing protector enabled, expanded coverage of GDB pretty printers, some new tunables, and a range of other work.

The change-log in Git notes as well that glibc 2.25 has nearest integer functions added, max-min magnitude functions, various new macros, total order functions, some security related changes, and a number of bugs were fixed.

Glibc 2.26 is now open for development.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
C++ Support Added To GCC's libcc1, Benefiting GDB
GCC 7 Moves Onto Only Regression/Doc Fixes, But Will Accept RISC-V & HSA's BRIG
RISC-V Accepted For Inclusion To GCC
FSF New "High Priority Projects" List: Phone OS, Security, Drivers, More Inclusivity
GIMP's Progress In 2016, What's Ahead For 2017
There's A New Port Of RISC-V For GCC
Popular News
VK9 - Direct3D-Over-Vulkan - Reaches New Milestones
LibreOffice 5.3 Is Coming This Week, A Look At The New Features
Clear Linux vs. Ubuntu On An Intel Pentium CPU
DiRT Rally Coming To Linux Next Month
ZTE DRM Driver Picking Up New Features For Linux 4.11
NVIDIA 375.27.08 Vulkan Driver Released