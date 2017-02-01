Glibc 2.25 was tagged this Sunday in Git as the newest feature release to the GNU C Library.
New features to glibc 2.25 include getentropy() and getrandom() functions, several other new functions, new math.h features, support for OpenBSD's explicit_bzero, most of glibc can now built with the stack smashing protector enabled, expanded coverage of GDB pretty printers, some new tunables, and a range of other work.
The change-log in Git notes as well that glibc 2.25 has nearest integer functions added, max-min magnitude functions, various new macros, total order functions, some security related changes, and a number of bugs were fixed.
Glibc 2.26 is now open for development.
Add A Comment