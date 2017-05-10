Microsoft .NET Core 2.0 Preview Brings Better Linux Support
11 May 2017
Microsoft used its Build 2017 conference for rolling out the first public preview of .NET Core 2.0.

While Linux has been supported by .NET Core for a while now, the .NET Core 2.0 release will make it easier for developers targeting Linux. The .NET Core 2.0 release is now treating Linux as a single platform rather than per-distribution targeting, along with per-distribution .NET Core builds. With the 2.0 release, Linux is now a single target and the SDK and runtime builds should work on most distributions.

Aside from the Linux improvements, .NET Core 2.0 Preview 1 also has a number of API additions, live unit testing support, SDK improvements, Visual Basic support, and more.

If you are interested in .NET on Linux, you can learn more at msdn.microsoft.com.
