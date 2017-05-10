Microsoft used its Build 2017 conference for rolling out the first public preview of .NET Core 2.0.
While Linux has been supported by .NET Core for a while now, the .NET Core 2.0 release will make it easier for developers targeting Linux. The .NET Core 2.0 release is now treating Linux as a single platform rather than per-distribution targeting, along with per-distribution .NET Core builds. With the 2.0 release, Linux is now a single target and the SDK and runtime builds should work on most distributions.
Aside from the Linux improvements, .NET Core 2.0 Preview 1 also has a number of API additions, live unit testing support, SDK improvements, Visual Basic support, and more.
If you are interested in .NET on Linux, you can learn more at msdn.microsoft.com.
Add A Comment