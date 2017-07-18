Learn More About Lennart Poettering's casync Project

Last month Lennart Poettering of systemd and PulseAudio fame introduced his newest project, casync. The goal of casync is for distributing file-system images and is inspired by rsync and Git.
Lennart gave a talk recently at Kinvolk, a company specializing in Linux technologies around containers, Kubernetes, and more. This talk was all about casync.
So if you are interested in learning more about this "Content-Addressable Data Synchronization Tool" for distributing file-system images in the modern age of Linux, see the hour and a half video that's embedded below as well as the accompanying PDF slides.
Some of the future items talked about for casync are garbage collection, adding encryption support for backups, and allowing for automatic and secure synchronization of Linux home directories. Casync continues to be hosted under systemd on GitHub.
