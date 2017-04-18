Arch-Based arkOS Linux Being Discontinued

arkOS, the Arch-based Linux distribution focused on "securely self-hosting your online life" with aims to make it easy to deploy servers for web-based services, is being discontinued.
ArkOS since 2012 had been working to make it trivial to deploy your own Linux web server, your own personal cloud (ownCloud), and making it easy for other services to be deployed while being done so securely and easily. You probably haven't heard of arkOS making the news in a while and sadly now it's making news again, but only because it's being discontinued by its lead developer.
The arkOS project is being discontinued while the source will remain available. The project -- like many in the open-source community -- suffered from being more ambitious than there are developers contributing. The lead developer Jacob Cook wrote, "Put simply, there are other projects that are better suited to get you to where you want to go for now, and I will never be happy with what I am creating if I know in the back of my mind it's not the best it can be. Rather than continuing to ignore the very serious questions posed by the overly broad scope of this project, I believe it is best that I turn my efforts to more achievable goals."
More details at arkOS.io.
6 Comments