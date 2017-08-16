Trying amd-staging-drm-next With The Radeon RX Vega
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 16 August 2017 at 05:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
With my Radeon RX Vega benchmarks so far this week I have been using the amd-staging-4.12 tree that contains the DC display code and Vega support. Though even with fresher code is amd-staging-drm-next, so here are some benchmarks.

The amd-staging-drm-next is tracking the AMDGPU DRM changes queued for Linux 4.14 but also has the DC display code tacked into place even though that won't be ready for Linux 4.14 mainline. Some Phoronix readers expressed interest in seeing OpenGL Vega benchmarks here so I ran some compared to the amd-staging-4.12 kernel.

No RADV Vulkan benchmarks on this kernel yet as waiting for the Vulkan GFX9/Vega changes to settle down first in Mesa. The other interesting thing will be OpenCL benchmarks off the 4.14-based kernel given the 2MB page support, but there aren't yet updated ROCm builds for this new kernel base.




Anyhow, between amd-staging-4.12 and amd-staging-drm-next I didn't see any significant changes in OpenGL performance for the RX Vega 56 or RX Vega 64 when using RadeonSI Mesa 17.3-dev. More results via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file for those interested. One regression I did notice when using this -next code was the display/colors appeared darker / washed out during testing compared to amd-staging-4.12, so any new Vega owners will probably want to be using that kernel for the time being.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
VDPAU Video Playback For The Radeon RX Vega On Linux
AMD Is Trying To Make It Easier To Update Radeon Linux Graphics Drivers
AMDGPU DC Display Code Gets A Public TODO List
AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 Released With Vega Support, Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS Compatibility
ROCm OpenCL Is Still Getting Ready To Rock For Vega
RADV Vulkan Driver Gets Fixed Up For AMD GCN 1.0/1.1 Hardware
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish