A new release of ZOL is available for running the ZFS file-system natively on Linux. This ZFS On Linux v0.7 update does bring a number of new features.
ZFS On Linux 0.7 introduces resumable send/receive support, compressed send/receive, multiple import protection, scrub pause/resume capabilities, delegations, large dnodes, cryptographic checksums, JBOD management, and a wide array of performance improvements.
Among the performance work in ZFS On Linux 0.7 is compressed ARC, vectorized RAIDZ, vectorized checksums, GZIP compression offloading, metadata performance work, and faster RAIDZ resilver.
ZFS On Linux 0.7 works with Linux kernels from 2.6.32 through Linux 4.12. More details on this hefty update for the out-of-tree ZFS Linux file-system support via ZFSOnLinux.org.
Add A Comment