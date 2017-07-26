ZFS On Linux 0.7 Released With New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 July 2017 at 09:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
A new release of ZOL is available for running the ZFS file-system natively on Linux. This ZFS On Linux v0.7 update does bring a number of new features.

ZFS On Linux 0.7 introduces resumable send/receive support, compressed send/receive, multiple import protection, scrub pause/resume capabilities, delegations, large dnodes, cryptographic checksums, JBOD management, and a wide array of performance improvements.

Among the performance work in ZFS On Linux 0.7 is compressed ARC, vectorized RAIDZ, vectorized checksums, GZIP compression offloading, metadata performance work, and faster RAIDZ resilver.

ZFS On Linux 0.7 works with Linux kernels from 2.6.32 through Linux 4.12. More details on this hefty update for the out-of-tree ZFS Linux file-system support via ZFSOnLinux.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
XFS Updates Queued For Linux 4.13
EXT4 On Linux 4.13 Can Now Support Around 2 Billion Directory Entries
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Linux 4.13 DM Picks Up Support For SMR/Zoned Devices
Btrfs In Linux 4.13 Brings Statx Support, Other Improvements
Linux 4.13 Adding Write Hints To Allow For Better NVMe Performance
Popular News
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
Debian 9.1 Released Along With Debian 8.9
Fedora 27 Approves More Features: Flatpaks, NSS, RPM 4.14, Installer
Ubuntu Is Trying To Figure Out The Default Apps For 18.04 LTS
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone