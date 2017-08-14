ZFS On Linux Adds Encryption Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 14 August 2017 at 04:49 PM EDT.
ZFS On Linux (ZOL) has finally picked up support for native encryption.

Those using this out-of-tree file-system support on Linux will be pleased to learn today that the encryption code has been merged into the ZOL code-base.

This support allows creating and managing natively-encrypted datasets. There have been ZOL patches going back months for encryption, via this pull request while finally today the code matured enough for merging.

More technical details on this ZFS Linux encryption support via the big commit that comes in with over sixteen thousand new lines of code.
