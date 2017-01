X.Org Server 1.19.1 was released today with a couple regression fixes. X.Org Server 1.19 was released last November as the first xorg-server major release in one year. Arriving today is the first point release, but it's on the lighter side even with two months having passed.The xorg-server 1.19.1 release has some regression fixes around XWayland, X Input, RandR, GLAMOR, and other. A total of 20 fixes are present in v1.19.1. Those interested in the fixes can learn more via the release announcement . Meanwhile, nothing major to report on yet for planning around X.Org Server 1.20.