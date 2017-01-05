X.Org Server 1.19.1 Released
X.Org Server 1.19.1 was released today with a couple regression fixes.

X.Org Server 1.19 was released last November as the first xorg-server major release in one year. Arriving today is the first point release, but it's on the lighter side even with two months having passed.

The xorg-server 1.19.1 release has some regression fixes around XWayland, X Input, RandR, GLAMOR, and other. A total of 20 fixes are present in v1.19.1. Those interested in the fixes can learn more via the release announcement. Meanwhile, nothing major to report on yet for planning around X.Org Server 1.20.
