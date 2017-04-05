X.Org Members: The Foundation Needs YOUR Vote
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 5 April 2017 at 11:16 AM EDT. 2 Comments
If you are an X.Org Foundation member, be sure to vote this week! Besides the routine elections, there are the proposed membership agreement changes that needs a majority of the members to vote.

The changes to the by-laws including removing references to an architecture group, removing trade show references, no longer referencing their defunct LLC, and other changes to bring the agreement up-to-date with the current focus of the foundation.

The election turnout for the X.Org Foundation Board of Directors can be poor at times (some years barely getting by 25% quorum for normal elections), but there are stricter requirements for changes to their agreement / by-laws, which require a 75% majority of members to vote. This is what caused the SPI merger back in 2015 to fail due to not enough voter turnout and needing to re-vote one year later. They are hoping not to be in the same situation again of not having enough votes, so if you are a member, please vote this week.

Board member Daniel Vetter commented as of this morning they still need "a lot more votes to have a meaningful vote on the membership agreement changes."

Details on this year's elections via the X.Org Wiki. The voting deadline is 11 April.
