Quick summary: They managed to squeeze out enough voter participation and yes-votes to approve the changes to the membership agreement. The voting for the four new board seats were carried out of the five participants, but due to the by-laws mandating that not more than two board members be from the same organization/company, that clause was hit. As usual, Intel has heavy participation by X.Org developers. The newly-elected members include Daniel Vetter, Martin Peres, Rob Clark, and Taylor Campbell. Others sitting on the board who have terms expiring next year are ALex Deucher, Egbert Eich, Keith Packard, and Bryce Harrington.
Below is the election results in full for those that are not X.Org Foundation members' mailing list:
Total membership 89; total votes 72, which makes for an 82% voter turnout. Here are the results:
Do you agree to the changed Membership agreement?
Yes 68
No 0
Abstain 5
68/89 = 76.4% Yes
5/89 = 5.6% Abstain
Two-thirds majority required to pass.
The membership agreement changes pass.
Board members:
Name 1 2 3 4 5 Score
Matt Turner 10 11 12 16 17 179
Martin Peres 18 12 19 10 6 221
Daniel Vetter 23 21 13 10 4 262
Rob Clark 14 17 17 12 5 218
Taylor Campbell 6 8 9 14 20 137
Since Daniel, Martin, and Matt all work for Intel, that would be more than two from one organization. The bylaws don't allow more than two board members from the same organization. To handle that we drop the one with the lowest vote total of the candidates from the same company and replace them with the person with the highest vote total remaining. So that means our new board members are:
Daniel Vetter
Martin Peres
Rob Clark
Taylor Campbell
Please welcome our new members to the board!
