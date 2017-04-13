X.Org 2017 Election Results
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 13 April 2017 at 10:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
The 2017 X.Org Elections have ended. Here are the results.

Quick summary: They managed to squeeze out enough voter participation and yes-votes to approve the changes to the membership agreement. The voting for the four new board seats were carried out of the five participants, but due to the by-laws mandating that not more than two board members be from the same organization/company, that clause was hit. As usual, Intel has heavy participation by X.Org developers. The newly-elected members include Daniel Vetter, Martin Peres, Rob Clark, and Taylor Campbell. Others sitting on the board who have terms expiring next year are ALex Deucher, Egbert Eich, Keith Packard, and Bryce Harrington.

Below is the election results in full for those that are not X.Org Foundation members' mailing list:
Total membership 89; total votes 72, which makes for an 82% voter turnout. Here are the results:

Do you agree to the changed Membership agreement?
Yes 68
No 0
Abstain 5

68/89 = 76.4% Yes
5/89 = 5.6% Abstain

Two-thirds majority required to pass.
The membership agreement changes pass.

Board members:
Name 1 2 3 4 5 Score
Matt Turner 10 11 12 16 17 179
Martin Peres 18 12 19 10 6 221
Daniel Vetter 23 21 13 10 4 262
Rob Clark 14 17 17 12 5 218
Taylor Campbell 6 8 9 14 20 137

Since Daniel, Martin, and Matt all work for Intel, that would be more than two from one organization. The bylaws don't allow more than two board members from the same organization. To handle that we drop the one with the lowest vote total of the candidates from the same company and replace them with the person with the highest vote total remaining. So that means our new board members are:

Daniel Vetter
Martin Peres
Rob Clark
Taylor Campbell

Please welcome our new members to the board!

Thanks,

Alex Deucher
On behalf of the Xorg Elections Committee
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
RandR 1.6 Proposal Around The Work On Linux VR HMDs Support
X.Org Members: The Foundation Needs YOUR Vote
Keith Packard Making Progress On DRM Leases For VR HMDs
2016 X.Org Annual Report
2017 X.Org Elections Are Happening Now
The Meson Build System Is Being Fitted For The X.Org Server
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO