70 Patches Of Cleaning & Bug Fixes For Mesa

It's not as exciting as seeing a massive patch series arrive for like the OpenGL shader cache or other key features, but Collabora's Timothy Arceri sent out a set of 70 patches today providing some clean-ups and bug fixes for Mesa.
With these 70 patches most of them include individual fixes and clean=ups, including some code simplification, changing around some shader code, some code that will help clean up for the shader cache, and more. Most of the patches are for either core Mesa or the i965 Intel driver. More details via this patch series. Any fixes and improvements to Mesa are always welcome and sure make for a nice Christmas present for open-source Linux GPU driver users.
Great to see all of the patches this year by Timothy Arceri this year, especially considering he only started Mesa development three years ago when doing crowd-funded Mesa work to start off and learn while now is employed by Collabora.
