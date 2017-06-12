Xfdesktop 4.13.1 was released this weekend as another baby step towards the long-awaited Xfce 4.14.
Xfce 4.14 development seems to have picked up a bit recently with pushing to get this GTK3 port out the door. There's still no firm time-table for when this release will occur, but at least progress is being made.
Xfdesktop 4.13.1 is the latest development snapshot in the path to v4.14. The 4.13.1 release itself though isn't particularly exciting with just containing bug fixes. The release is available via Xfce Git. This 4.13.1 release builds on top of the 4.13.0 changes that included the GTK3 porting, porting to GDbus, and other work.
