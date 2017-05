Simon SteinbeiƟ has announced the debut of the first GTK+3 release of the xfce4-panel package.This is a development release but deemed "usable" as a xfce4-panel release with its GTK3 support on-par to the GTK2-based xfce4-panel 4.12.1. There are still some regressions and other problems, but this GTK3-enabled xfce4-panel release is making progress. It also has support for RandR's primary monitor feature.More details via this blog post