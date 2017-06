The Xfce desktop has integrated hybrid sleep support.Hybrid sleep writes the hibernation image to swap space and then suspends to RAM (S3 mode), allowing fast resume and ensuring you won't lose your data even if you run out of battery or otherwise lose power.The xfce4-session Git code makes use of the Linux kerne's functionality to support this behavior. More details via this commit to xfce4-session with the option being added to the logout GUI area.