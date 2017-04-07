It's Now Easier Testing Out Xfce Git Code With Docker

Xfce-test is a Xubuntu 17.04 based container image designed for Docker that makes it very easy to deploy some of the latest Xfce Git components.
Xfce developer Simon Steinbeiß has shared the work done on xfce-test for making it very easy to deploy the latest Xfce4 components using Docker. In addition, he's shared some of the latest Xfce release material including updates to xfce4-notifyd, Greybird, elementary-xfce, and xfce4-panel.
Those curious about the latest happenings to the Xfce desktop environment can find out the latest details via this blog post.
