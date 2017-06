Another Xfce component saw a new development release in the slow road towards Xfce 4.14 Xfce Settings 4.13.1 is the new release to talk about. Xfce Settings 4.13.1 is the project's second release of the GTK3-based settings area. The update brings new settings, improved display settings around Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) connections, various fixes, and other code improvements.More details on the individual changes of Xfce Settings 4.13.1 can be found via the Xfce blog