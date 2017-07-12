Xfce's Exo 0.11.4 Completes GTK3 Port
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 12 July 2017 at 07:14 AM EDT.
Exo 0.11.4 is the first release candidate ahead of Exo 0.12 and marks the library's complete port to GTK3.

Exo 0.11.4 retains GTK+ 2 tool-kit support but now has complete GTK+ 3 support. Exo is the Xfce library for application development that offers various extensions and widgets for use by other Xfce applications.

More details on the changes to find with this long-awaited release of Exo can be found via the 0.11.4 release announcement. Great to see more of the Xfce components getting ported to GTK3 for the eventual Xfce 4.14 release.
