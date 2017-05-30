The release of Xfce 4.14 continues getting closer as their transitional step for getting the lightweight desktop environment up and running with the GTK3 tool-kit.
Xfce 4.14 has been a long release cycle with getting Xfce ready for GTK3. Today is an update on the Xfce blog about the road to the v4.14 release. Among the progress made in the past year since their last status update has been bumping the tool-kit requirement to GTK v3.20, nearly all core Xfce packages have a GTK+3 version, Xfce apps continue receiving updates, and there is a Docker image for easily testing out the Git Xfce state. The Xfce crew has also been doing a lot of work on the infrastructure side.
Xfce 4.14 isn't ready for release today, but they are moving in the right direction. More details via this blog post.
