Xeon HD Graphics P530 With OpenGL & Vulkan On Mesa 13.1-dev + Linux 4.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 January 2017 at 09:18 AM EST. 2 Comments
On Saturday I published Intel IvyBridge / Haswell /Broadwell / Skylake OpenGL and Vulkan Benchmarks On Linux 4.10 + Mesa 13.1 using various Core CPUs. But for some fun benchmarks this Sunday morning are GL/VLK results when using a Xeon E3 v5 Skylake CPU with HD Graphics P530.

It's been quite a number of months since last trying out the HD Graphics P530 and thus while having a Xeon E3-1245 v5 running Ubuntu 16.10 + Linux 4.10 for some fresh benchmarks after changing out the motherboard, I figured I would see how the graphics performance for this Xeon CPU compares to the Core IVB / HSW / BDW / SKL results from yesterday.


Like the other systems, this Intel Xeon E3-1245 v5 + MSI C236A WORKSTATION + 32GB DDR4 system was running Ubuntu 16.10 x86_64 with Linux 4.10 and Mesa 13.1-dev from the Padoka PPA.


Basically with this Xeon E3-1245 v5 CPU with HD Graphics P530 you get around the speed of the Core i5 6500, to not much surprise. The P530 graphics have a maximum dynamic frequency of 1.15GHz while the CPU is quad-core + HT and has a 3.5GHz base frequency with 3.9GHz turbo. The i5-6500 is just a quad-core part with 3.2GHz base and 3.6GHz turbo while its HD Graphics 530 top out at 1.05GHz.

Thus in the heavier tests it sides with the E3-1245 v5 over the i5-6500 due to the higher clock frequencies.


Find more of these OpenGL results via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.


The Vulkan results via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.

Now to see how the Kaby Lake Core i5/i7 socketed HD Graphics 630 performance compares under Linux in just a day or two.
