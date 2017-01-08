On Saturday I published Intel IvyBridge / Haswell /Broadwell / Skylake OpenGL and Vulkan Benchmarks On Linux 4.10 + Mesa 13.1 using various Core CPUs. But for some fun benchmarks this Sunday morning are GL/VLK results when using a Xeon E3 v5 Skylake CPU with HD Graphics P530.It's been quite a number of months since last trying out the HD Graphics P530 and thus while having a Xeon E3-1245 v5 running Ubuntu 16.10 + Linux 4.10 for some fresh benchmarks after changing out the motherboard , I figured I would see how the graphics performance for this Xeon CPU compares to the Core IVB / HSW / BDW / SKL results from yesterday.

Like the other systems, this Intel Xeon E3-1245 v5 + MSI C236A WORKSTATION + 32GB DDR4 system was running Ubuntu 16.10 x86_64 with Linux 4.10 and Mesa 13.1-dev from the Padoka PPA.Basically with this Xeon E3-1245 v5 CPU with HD Graphics P530 you get around the speed of the Core i5 6500, to not much surprise. The P530 graphics have a maximum dynamic frequency of 1.15GHz while the CPU is quad-core + HT and has a 3.5GHz base frequency with 3.9GHz turbo. The i5-6500 is just a quad-core part with 3.2GHz base and 3.6GHz turbo while its HD Graphics 530 top out at 1.05GHz.Thus in the heavier tests it sides with the E3-1245 v5 over the i5-6500 due to the higher clock frequencies.Now to see how the Kaby Lake Core i5/i7 socketed HD Graphics 630 performance compares under Linux in just a day or two.