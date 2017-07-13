Intel Launches Their Much-Anticipated Xeon Scalable CPUs, Tyan Unveils Their Wares

This week Intel officially launched their Xeon Scalable Processors as what they claim is "the biggest platform advancement in this decade" and will end up going head-to-head with AMD's EPYC processors.If you didn't already read up on the Xeon Scalable Processors (Skylake-SP), they offer up to 1.65x greater performance than previous generation hardware, introduces a mesh architecture for offering up to 28 cores / 56 threads per socket, up to 6TB of system memory support, AVX-512 support, compatibility with Intel Optane SSDs, and much more. My apologies for being a bit late in coverage due to being tied up with other tests/articles/work.

More details on the Xeon Scalable Processors via Intel.com