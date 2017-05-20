Xen PV Calls Backend Being Worked On For Linux Kernel
20 May 2017
The latest feature-work for Xen is on a back-end for the new PV Calls protocol.

PV Calls is described as "a paravirtualized protocol that allows the implementation of a set of POSIX functions in a different domain. The PV Calls frontend sends POSIX function calls to the backend, which implements them and returns a value to the frontend and acts on the function call."

PV Calls is designed for good performance, allowing full visibility of the guest behavior via the backend domain, guess networking works out-of-the-box in a wide array of situations, and more. Additional information on the PV Calls protocol can be found via this Xen documentation.

Published on Friday were 18 new patches for implementing a Xen PV Calls back-end in the Linux kernel. Among the POSIX functions implemented are read, write, socket, bind, listen, poll, and others.

We'll see where this Xen PV Calls work heads but for now is marked as experimental.
