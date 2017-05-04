Xen In Linux 4.12 Picks Up 9pfs Front-End Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 4 May 2017 at 05:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
The Xen virtualization changes have been submitted for the Linux 4.12 merge window.

Xen on Linux 4.12 is to support building the kernel with Xen support but optionally without enabling the para-virtualized (PV) mode. There is also simplified Xen CPUID handling, modifications for new Xen para-virtualized devices, and EFI reset_system support under Xen. The EFI reset_system callback support should help the EFI runtimes on at least some platforms, looking at least like ARM64.

Also new with this pull request is a 9pfs Xen front-end driver. This 9pfs front-end driver is for a new Xen transport method. The 9pfs is a network file-system protocol originally designed for the Plan 9 operating system. More details on Xen's plans for 9pfs as a transport mechanism for their needs can be found via this design document.

The complete list of Xen changes queued for the Linux 4.12 merge window can be found via this pull request.
