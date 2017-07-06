The Xen feature updates have been submitted for the Linux 4.13 kernel merge window.
New for Xen virtualization in Linux 4.13 is support for greater than 32 virtual CPUs at domain restore as well as some new sysfs nodes are exposed related to Xen. Exciting us the most is also "some performance tuning" around running Linux as a Xen guest.
The new sysfs nodes will expose the hypervisor build ID and guest type.
The list of changes for Xen in Linux 4.13 can be found via this pull request. A few Phoronix readers have recently expressed interest in some fresh KVM/Xen/VirtualBox Linux virtualization benchmarks and I'll likely be getting to that once Fedora 26 has been released.
