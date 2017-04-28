XWayland Picks Up Tablet Pad Support

More feature work landed today in xserver Git for what will eventually become X.Org Server 1.20.
Peter Hutterer, the lead developer of Linux's input stack at Red Hat, has added support to the X.Org Server for handling tablet pads under XWayland.
Tablet pads being the input part of a graphics/drawing tablet is now handled by XWayland. Tablet pads had already been supported by libinput and handled natively within Wayland while now it's possible for use with applications running under XWayland.
There was this commit after a lot of other XWayland prep work was merged in prior commits. This work will ultimately be found in xorg-server 1.20 but no formal release schedule is yet available for that next X.Org Server update.
Add A Comment