XWayland Initial Window Positioning Merged For Wayland's Weston
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 19 January 2017 at 07:29 AM EST. 11 Comments
WAYLAND --
Pekka Paalanen of Collabora has merged his patch-set into Weston for supporting initially positioned windows with XWayland, a feature that some X11 apps rely upon for correct functionality.

This work was previously covered in Initial XWayland Window Positioning Support For Weston. It basically comes down to the support under XWayland for applications wanting to use the -geometry switch for mandating the initial position of their window(s).

With the culmination of patches that landed yesterday, that support for handling the initial window positioning within XWayland should now be working for Weston. This feature will be found in next month's Wayland/Weston 1.13 release.
11 Comments
