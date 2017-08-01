XWayland Grabs Onto Keyboard Grab Support

Adding to the list of changes for X.Org Server 1.20 that will be released in the future is grab protocol support for XWayland.
Last year is when the keyboard grabbing protocol for Wayland was proposed and made it into Wayland-Protocols 1.9. This is about allowing virtual machines, VNC viewers, or XWayland to be able to "grab" all input from a device and send to a particular surface, modeled like a keyboard locking mechanism.
As of today in xserver Git is XWayland support for the grab protocol. Having this support in XWayland allows X11 applications to map an override redirect window and allow capturing all produced keyboard events.
As of writing there still hasn't been any X.Org Server 1.20 release schedule proposed. X.Org Server 1.19 made it out nine months ago, so the 1.20 release hopefully won't be too much further out.
