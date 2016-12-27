Development of the X.Org Server by commits and new code barely passed the low amounts achieved in 2015, which in turn is significantly lower -- halved or more -- than just a few years prior.With the X.Org/X11 Server being rather mature, more and more developers focusing on Wayland and alternatives than X11, and more work happening in shared components like libinput and Pixman, the development pace of the xorg-server is significantly lower than years prior to 2015. In 2016 there were just 556 commits year-to-date with 14,542 lines of new code and 10,589 lines of code removed. In 2015 there were 510 commits while in 2014 were 939 commits. In 2014 there was 72k lines of new code, 21k lines in 2013, 341k lines in 2012, and 112k lines in 2011. The volume of commits in 2015~2016 are around the 2004 level.

The most active X.Org developers of those working on the server this year were Adam Jackson, Keith Packard, Eric Anholt, Olivier Fourdan, Michel Dänzer, and Hans de Goede. This year have been contributions to the X.Org Server from just 60 authors -- the least amount of developers since 2005. Red Hat continues to be the number one company contributing to the X.Org Server development.