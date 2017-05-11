The X.Org Foundation is looking for interested individuals to offer bids for organizing the 2018 X.Org Developers' Conference.
The XDC2017 conference happening this September is taking place at the Googleplex in Mountain View and thus in the usual rotation, for the 2018 conference will ideally be trying to find a host in Europe.
The X.Org board will try to approve of a XDC2018 venue by September and thus are now encouraging interested individuals to submit proposals for stepping up to be the event organizer.
Those potentially interested in organizing XDC2018 can see this Wiki page with an outline for proposals. More details via this mailing list post.
