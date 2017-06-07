It's time for the call-for-papers (CFP) for the X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC2017) happening this September at the Googleplex.
Of course, XDC2017 isn't limited to just "X.Org" but talks regarding Mesa, Wayland, libinput, DRM kernel work, and related areas tend to dominate the discussions in recent years.
X.Org's Martin Peres mentioned that with Google is hosting the event, they are also open to talks around their projects, "Given that the conference is located at Google, we would welcome topics related to Android and Chromebooks. We would also like to hear about Virtual Reality and end-to-end buffer format negociation."
The XDC2017 call for papers can be found via this mailing list post. XDC2017 Mountain View runs from 20 to 22 September.
Add A Comment