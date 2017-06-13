Feral Is Bringing XCOM 2: War of the Chosen To Linux

Feral Interactive has announced that they will be bringing XCOM2's War of the Chosen DLC expansion to Linux and macOS.Coming "shortly after the release of the Windows and console versions", will be the Linux and macOS release. The Windows release date is the end of August. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is the largest expansion yet to the game. War of the Chosen will feature new factions and hero classes, a new enemy, new threats, new environments and mission objectives, and more.Feral Interactive was previously responsible for bringing XCOM 2 to Linux and past DLCs so it's not too much of a surprise they are doing War of the Chosen too.

Their new mini-site for the Linux/macOS version of this DLC is available here