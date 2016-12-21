Feral Now Officially Supports AMD GPUs With Mesa For XCOM 2 On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 21 December 2016 at 11:30 AM EST. 12 Comments
Back in February marked the launch of XCOM 2 for Linux and while it was possible to get the game working with RadeonSI Gallium3D, just ahead of Christmas there is a new update from Feral Interactive providing official support for Mesa/AMD graphics.

Up until now only NVIDIA GeForce graphics with their proprietary driver was supported while today's update supports AMD graphics when using Mesa 13.0.1 or newer. Feral announced a few minutes ago, "XCOM 2 on Linux now officially supports AMD GPUs using the latest set of Mesa drivers."


From the change-log, there is now official support for AMD GPUs when using Mesa 13.0.1 and a card of the R9 270 series or newer. For those not concerned about AMD GPU support, this update does also bring gamepad support. Great to see Feral provide this support finally, however, unfortunately XCOM 2 doesn't offer needed automated benchmark capabilities so I will not be providing any fresh benchmarks of this game on Linux.

With Mesa 13.1 Git having OpenGL 4.5 for RadeonSI and other improvements constantly being made to the open-source stack, hopefully we'll be seeing more AMD Linux support for Feral ports in 2017 -- especially with Feral beginning to do Vulkan ports in H1'2017 while the RADV and AMD Vulkan drivers continue to advance.
12 Comments
