XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Debuts For Linux

Feral Interactive has delivered a punctual release of XCOM 2: War of the Chosen for Linux and macOS gamers.
Just days after the Windows release and still ahead of the console update, this expansion pack to XCOM 2 is now available.
War of the Chosen brings thrilling new material to the fight against ADVENT, the human enforcers of the alien regime occupying Earth. When additional resistance factions emerge to eliminate the invaders, a sinister new enemy, the “Chosen”, arises. They have one goal: to recapture the Commander of XCOM. The expansion includes new Hero classes to counter the “Chosen”, new enemies, missions, even more challenging environments and increased depth in strategic gameplay.
“War of the Chosen adds exciting strategic depth to XCOM 2’s already thrilling campaign,” said David Stephen, Managing Director of Feral Interactive. “In a world where humanity’s last line of resistance is on the run, the arrival of The Chosen pushes XCOM’s technology, tactics and daring to the edge...”
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is priced at $39.99 USD. The system requirements for Linux remain the same with recommending at least a GeForce GTX 650 or Radeon R9 270.
