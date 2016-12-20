Feral Releases Realm of the Wood Elves DLC For Linux

It's not as exciting as seeing a brand new Linux game port released before the holidays, but for those hoping to do some Linux gaming over Christmas, the Realm of the Wood Elves DLC is now available.
The Realm of the Wood Elves DLC for Total War: WARHAMMER was released this morning by Feral Interactive. They wrote in this morning's press release, "The enchanting yet formidable Wood Elves are ruthless in defence of their home, the ancient forest kingdom of Athel Loren. They are peerless archers who ride Great Eagles into battle, and can fight amongst fearsome woodland spirits, including colossal guardian Treemen and Forest Dragons."
Feral released Total War: WARHAMMER for Linux last month. Those wishing to learn more can visit this Feral mini site and details on this particular Steam page.
What games are you hoping Feral will release in 2017? Share your hopes with us in the forums.
