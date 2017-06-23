Marek Olšák's changes to make Rocket League and Witcher 2 happy on the RadeonSI OpenGL driver are now in place.
A few days back I reported on a remaining RadeonSI workaround for Rocket League to fix grass rendering with this open-source AMD GCN graphics driver, since the game has yet to be updated to rectify the issue on their end.
That code is now in Git and resolves this bug open since March.
Landing at the same time into Mesa Git is this fix for Witcher 2. The issue involves black transitions when running on RadeonSI. That bug report was open since last October, "When walking around basically everything changes level of detail all the time, and when they do they are black for a few frames. This looks very nasty. I guess the texture upload is not as fast as the game expects. Or maybe the fade transition between the lods is bugged somehow?"
If you aren't comfortable fetching from Mesa Git, Mesa 17.2.0 is expected for release in August while its branching is set for the middle of July. These fixes are just on top of a ton of other exciting Mesa 17.2 changes.
