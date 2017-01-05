Marek Publishes RadeonSI Patches To Help Witcher 2 On Linux

In addition to working on sharply improving the performance of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided when using the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, Marek Olšák has published some patches for improving The Witcher 2 with the open-source AMD driver stack.
The Witcher 2 has been out for Linux since 2014 while coming now is a workaround for Witcher 2 having some black transitions when using the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.
The Witcher 2 black transition fix comes via this patch series. But as one of the code comments mention, the underlying issue still isn't clear, "This must be 1 for Witcher 2 to render correctly. The cause of the Witcher 2 issue is still unknown. I only know that M0 is correct throughout the whole shader."
Witcher 2 black issues with RadeonSI appear to date back at least months for those playing this action role-playing hack and slash video game on the open-source AMD driver code.
In other work, Marek also corrected today a potential hang with RadeonSI.
