WirePlumber Ready For The Linux Desktop As Replacement To PipeWire's Session Manager
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 16 July 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Announced earlier this year was WirePlumber as a new session manager for PipeWire with its role in managing of audio/video streams to/from hardware/software components as well as handling security/permissions, device monitoring, and other session management functionality.

While only a few months have passed since the WirePlumber announcement, today's v0.3 release announces that it's "now ready for the desktop."

WirePlumber 0.3 supports desktop use-cases while continuing to serve as a drop-in replacement for PipeWire's example session manager. The v0.3 release brings improved configuration support, D-Bus API support to arbitrate the capture of audio devices between PipeWire and JACK, and other additions.

More details on WirePlumber 0.3 via this blog post.
