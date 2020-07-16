WirePlumber Ready For The Linux Desktop As Replacement To PipeWire's Session Manager

Announced earlier this year was WirePlumber as a new session manager for PipeWire with its role in managing of audio/video streams to/from hardware/software components as well as handling security/permissions, device monitoring, and other session management functionality.
While only a few months have passed since the WirePlumber announcement, today's v0.3 release announces that it's "now ready for the desktop."
WirePlumber 0.3 supports desktop use-cases while continuing to serve as a drop-in replacement for PipeWire's example session manager. The v0.3 release brings improved configuration support, D-Bus API support to arbitrate the capture of audio devices between PipeWire and JACK, and other additions.
More details on WirePlumber 0.3 via this blog post.
