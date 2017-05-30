Adding patches atop last week's Wine 2.9 is the new Wine-Staging release with a few noteworthy additions.
Wine-Staging 2.9 adds in support for opening files through NT device paths, improved fake DLL generation, support for pipeline statistics of Direct3D 11, improved support for querying section names, fixes for multiple regressions, and various smaller bug fixes.
This work in Wine-Staging 2.9 includes more efforts towards compatibility with anti-cheat and Digital Rights Management modules.
More details on Wine-Staging 2.9 via today's release announcement at Wine-Staging.com.
