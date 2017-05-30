Wine-Staging 2.9 Released, Supports D3D11 Pipeline Stats & Better Anti-Cheat Support
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 30 May 2017 at 06:20 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE --
Adding patches atop last week's Wine 2.9 is the new Wine-Staging release with a few noteworthy additions.

Wine-Staging 2.9 adds in support for opening files through NT device paths, improved fake DLL generation, support for pipeline statistics of Direct3D 11, improved support for querying section names, fixes for multiple regressions, and various smaller bug fixes.

This work in Wine-Staging 2.9 includes more efforts towards compatibility with anti-cheat and Digital Rights Management modules.

More details on Wine-Staging 2.9 via today's release announcement at Wine-Staging.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 2.9 Adds Direct3D Tessellation Shader Support
Wine-Staging 2.8 Improves Fake DLLs
Wine 2.8 Brings Improved Direct3D Command Stream
Wine-Staging 2.7 Released With Latest Experimental Patches
Wine 2.7 Has HiDPI Improvements, Direct3D 11 Shader Work
Wine 2.0.1 Stable Update, 47 Fixes
Popular News
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
TFS File-System Still Aiming To Compete With ZFS, Written In Rust
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks