Wine-Staging 2.8 Improves Fake DLLs
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 16 May 2017 at 01:43 PM EDT. 2 Comments
WINE --
Building off last week's Wine 2.8 release, Wine-Staging has been updated with a few extra features on top.

Wine-Staging 2.8 improves fake DLL generation, now resets debug registers on thread creation, there is a basic ACL viewer in file properties, and various other smaller additions and fixes.

Wine-Staging 2.8's improved fake DLL generation is for functional 32-bit fake DLLs used as place-holders inside of Wine prefixes.

More details on the Wine-Staging 2.8 changes can be found via Wine-Staging.com.
