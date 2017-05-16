Building off last week's Wine 2.8 release, Wine-Staging has been updated with a few extra features on top.
Wine-Staging 2.8 improves fake DLL generation, now resets debug registers on thread creation, there is a basic ACL viewer in file properties, and various other smaller additions and fixes.
Wine-Staging 2.8's improved fake DLL generation is for functional 32-bit fake DLLs used as place-holders inside of Wine prefixes.
More details on the Wine-Staging 2.8 changes can be found via Wine-Staging.com.
