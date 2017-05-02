Building off last week's Wine 2.7 release is now an updated Wine-Staging.
Wine-Staging continues to carry various experimental/testing patches not yet accepted by upstream Wine proper, such as more of the D3D CSMT work and other features. Added into Wine-Staging 2.7 as extra patches are fixes for cabinet file handling in setupapi, clean-ups for existing patches, and a number of bug fixes.
Wine-Staging 2.7 isn't as exciting as some of the past Wine-Staging releases bringing very notable changes, but those wishing to download it or learn more can visit Wine-Staging.com.
