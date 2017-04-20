Building off last week's Wine 2.6 release that brought partial Command Stream Multi-Threading support is now Wine-Staging 2.6.
Wine-Staging 2.6 continues to carry the complete Direct3D CSMT patch-set with not all of the performance-boosting CSMT code having been merged yet. But that additional CSMT work is still expected for mainline in later Wine 2.x releases, but until then, those Linux gamers running Windows titles can get better performance out of Wine-Staging.
New patches being carried by Wine-Staging 2.6 include support for newer versions of OSMesa (the off-screen Mesa rendering library) and various smaller improvements.
More details at wine-staging.com.
