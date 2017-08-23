Wine-Staging 2.15 Adds More Direct3D 11 Patches, Other Improvements
Building off last weekend's Wine 2.15 development release is now a re-based Wine-Staging version that also includes some new testing/experimental patches.

New Direct3D 11 patches being vetted via Wine-Staging 2.15 is support for dual source blending and arbitrary viewports. Wine-Staging 2.15 also has some JPEG decoder fixes and support for converting CMYK images. There is also support for 192/256-bit AES encryption and other smaller improvements and fixes bundled into this downstream of Wine.

Wine 2.15 upstream had added initial support for AES encryption, improved Direct2D Bezier support, chunked transfer improvements for WinInet, and nine bug fixes.

More details on Wine-Staging 2.15 via Wine-Staging.com.
