Wine-Staging 2.14 Adds User Account Control, Heap Manager Performance Boost
9 August 2017
Building off last week's Wine 2.14 feature update is now a re-based version of Wine-Staging that also tacks on a few extra features.

Most prominent to Wine-Staging 2.14 is a basic User Access Control (UAC) implementation that Windows uses for limiting or granting user/administrative rights. In Wine's context this UAC implementation doesn't mean much but is mostly there for appeasing Windows programs expecting certain security rights be setup for their environment, not that Wine's security is going to be any different.

Wine-Staging 2.14 also has continued work on improving the performance of its heap manager and various other performance improvements.

More details at Wine-Staging.com.
